



Scammers are reportedly using the coronavirus pandemic to scam PG&E customers.

PG&E are warning customers of potential scam phone calls or emails threatening to shut off power if utility payment isn’t made.

Scammers are requesting payment on past-due utility bills immediately with a debit card. They’re also increase “spoofing,” which is when the incoming call appears to come from a PG&E telephone number.

“It’s alarming that people are trying to capitalize on the pandemic and people’s fears. Unfortunately, that’s the reality with scammers. We’ve seen a steady stream of scam calls recently and are reminding customers that PG&E will never ask for personal information or a credit card number over the phone,” said James Murphy, Senior Director, Corporate Security at PG&E.

PG&E has implemented a moratorium on service disconnections for non-payment — for both residential and commercial customers

Any threat related to a disruption in PG&E service for non-payment is a scam.

Other scam phone call tactics include:

Notifying residents that they are eligible for a federal tax refund-related to their utility bill

Trying to sell services related to solar evaluation

PG&E says it will not ask for personal information or a credit card number over the phone. Anyone who has received such a phone call and provided credit card or checking account information should report it immediately to the credit card company or bank and law enforcement.

Customers with concerns about a past-due bill, service request or request for personal information are encouraged to call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.