Online Happy Hour!Who says you can't be social while social distancing!! One group of friends are still getting together for happy hour - online! Happy hour while social distancing! Julissa is crashing their party!

14 hours ago

Teen's Tunes: Lori takes over!Lori Wallace challenges the Good Day crew to another round of Teen's Tunes.

14 hours ago

Play Online!A local soccer organization is offering live, online, small group soccer training for local kids! We will join in!

14 hours ago

Craftopolis, "That's a Spring-O!"Ashley is in Elk Grove with Judy Ragland, owner of Craftopolis, which provides a free downloadable game card and coloring pages for children. The game and coloring pages are for children to post in a street facing window or front door daily as families in their neighborhood walk around to get some fresh air and make off the pictures they see in their game card.

14 hours ago

Bobcat Paw Print PrideDave Grashoff is in Elk Grove where 60 families are keeping their kids occupied and away from the screens! The families are keeping their social distancing by putting up Bobcat Paw Prints on their windows and doing chalk art.

15 hours ago