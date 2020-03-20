NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – PG&E said fewer than 8,000 people are still without power due to a large storm that moved across Northern California.

The utility said on Friday morning that the affected customers are primarily in Nevada, El Dorado, Placer, Sierra and Calaveras counties and that power for most is expected to be restored by Sunday.

“We know that some customers have been without power for some time,” PG&E said in an update. “We understand the hardship of this situation and want those customers to know our crews are working safely and as quickly as possible to restore their power.”

PG&E said more than 145 crews are working to restore customers’ power and 20 snowcats and helicopters are searching for additional damage. They said heavy snow in low elevation results in trees falling onto equipment.

“These extended outages are due to the significant damage to equipment in some areas, PG&E said. “We are working to communicate with those customers regarding any updates to restoration.”