NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man is in the hospital after being shot in North Sacramento on Thursday night.

The department said officers responded just after 10:10 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Rio Robles Avenue.

A male victim with a single gunshot wound was located and taken to the hospital. His condition has not been released, but as of Thursday night, it wasn’t changing. His identity has not been released.

Police said they canvassed the area for witnesses and surveillance footage but did not say if any suspect information was available.

Any witnesses to the shooting are asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.