



STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two men were found guilty on Friday of murdering two Lodi residents in 2016.

Kenneth Vanderford, 54, and Kevin Etherton, 28, were found guilty of killing and robbing two victims during a crime spree in 2016.

On Feb. 12, 2016, Vanderford and Etherton fatally stabbed 74-year-old Dorothy Wiederrich ten times in her Lodi home, and on Sept. 25, 2016, they stabbed Alan Gregor nine times in his home and set it on fire.

When Vanderford and Etherton were arrested in 2018, they were already in custody in connection to the murder of Gregor.

Both defendants are due back in court for sentencing on June 1.

