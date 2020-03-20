VACAVILLE (CBS13) – The City of Vacaville set up a hotline to help quarantined seniors in need of assistance during the coronavirus outbreak – serving the most vulnerable in the community at a time when they are at the greatest health risk.

“There are so many people who just want to contribute in some way,” said Elizabeth Crisante, who is overseeing the program.

The helpline is designed to be a lifeline for those over 65 who have been asked to self-quarantine since early on in this coronavirus outbreak. Seniors in need call and so do those who want to volunteer.

“We will essentially make a match and try to get those people working out in the field that can do errands,” Crisante said.

Services include home checkup, pick up and drop off of essential supplies. Pepe Romo, 71, said the hotline is a godsend.

“This is great because this is a good program,” Romo said. “You don’t even have to go out and it really helps a lot.”

Callers can also set up transportation for services like grocery shopping or doctor appointments and arrange daily or weekly phone calls.

“It’s stimulating to just have someone to speak to,” Audrey Calder, who helps with deliveries, said. “It warms my heart to be able to do it.”

Calder said she loves seeing the look on some of these callers’ faces when they open the door for a delivery.

So far the city said it has two dozen clients but expects that number to increase now that Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay at home order.

If you want to volunteer and have been live-scanned or fingerprinted and have a good driving record or if you need services to call 707 449-5100.