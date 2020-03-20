



SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — The California National Guard will begin helping with food distribution in Sacramento County during the stay-at-home order.

On Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom deployed the California National Guard to help distribute food at food banks and protect vulnerable populations. According to the governor’s office, the Guard will initially deploy personnel and equipment to the Sacramento Food Bank on 3rd Avenue.

The Sacramento Food Bank CEO confirmed soldiers were out at their facility on Friday and will be working through the weekend to prepare packages for the community.

This announcement comes one day after Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order.

Newsom also launched a partnership “Neighbor-to-Neighbor campaign” with Nextdoor.com on Friday. The campaign calls on neighbors to be the first line of support for vulnerable populations during the shelter in place order. It will be run by part of the governor’s office, California Volunteers, which will work to help educate residents on how to safely check in on their neighbors.

👋 Welcome to #nextdoor, @CAgovernor @GavinNewsom! “Now more than ever we must create a culture of WE over me.” How Nextdoor is helping the governor’s office provide valuable information to California communities about the state’s response to #COVID19 👇🏽 https://t.co/1SOWmGXLuo — Nextdoor (@Nextdoor) March 21, 2020

According to a press release, the Neighbor-to-Neighbor campaign will also be used to ensure vulnerable populations have essentials while they are in isolation.

