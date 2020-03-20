



ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Landscapers are hurting for work as people hunker down in their homes.

Brock Jutter hasn’t had to take his yard equipment out nearly as much as he’d like to. He’s a neighborhood handyman doing landscaping, plumbing, and even hanging televisions. It’s how Jutter pays the bills, but work has been hard to come by.

“I can do anywhere from 3 to 7 jobs a day. Now, I’m getting 2 to 3 jobs a day,” said Jutter.

As more people practice social distancing, Jutter loses out.

“Just these last two weeks I’ve probably halved my usual income… and that’s really making me have to skim the barrel to get by,” said Jutter.

While Jutter looks for more work, he and many others in his same position aren’t sure what work is even still allowed.

One landscaping company said their workers aren’t taking any jobs. But others are taking the risk. Landscaper Steven Moya says he’s already losing thousands of dollars every week and can’t afford to lose anymore.

“If I don’t go, then I don’t get paid, so I have to go to work,” said Moya.

Brock does fall under essential work as a handyman doing work like plumbing considering he provides services to maintain safe and sanitary conditions. He’s only hoping people will see that and call on him for work.

In Governor Newsom’s order you can find the federal list of critical infrastructure workers, mapping out who is considered an “essential” worker.