



VACAVILLE (CBS13) – The city of Vacaville has set up a hotline for seniors to help them get essential supplies and set up home check-ins.

The services offered include home check-ups, pick-up and drop-off of essential supplies, transportation for essential services, and daily or weekly phone calls.

“These are some of the most vulnerable members of our community,” Mayor Ron Rowlett said in a Facebook post. “We need to make sure our seniors are safe and secure. I know our staff and community want to do everything they can to help, and I thank you all in advance for your assistance during these difficult times.”

You can reach the hotline Monday through Saturday at 707-449-5100 or email seniorhelp@cityofvacaville.com. The phone bank is manned from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturdays.