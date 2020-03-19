



TRACY (CBS13) – The Tracy City Council approved a shelter-in-place directive for all residents Wednesday evening during an emergency city council meeting.

Residents are directed to stay in their homes, “except to provide or receive certain essential services or engage in certain essential activities and work for essential businesses and government services,” the city said in a Facebook post.

All non-essential gatherings of individuals are prohibited in the city.

Officials said the City of Tracy website was temporarily down Wednesday night, so residents should look to social media for updates.

Yolo, Solano, Yuba and Sutter Counties also announced shelter in place directives on Wednesday.