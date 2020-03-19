



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento County issued its own “shelter in place” order just hours before Governor Newsom announced his statewide “stay home” mandate.

As of now, all nonessential businesses that choose to stay open in Sacramento could be held criminally responsible for not following the shelter in place order.

Governor Gavin Newsom doubled down buy issuing his own mandate but offered little to no explanation for how law enforcement will behave during the order.

“There’s a recognition of our interdependence that requires of this moment that we direct a statewide order for people to stay at home,” Newsom said in a press conference Thursday evening.

Sacramento police say they’ll keep an eye out for anyone who violates the stay at home order, but any kind of arrest or imprisonment as punishment is highly unlikely.