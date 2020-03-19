



LONDON (CBS13) – A Sacramento native and nine traveling companions who thought they might be stuck in Morocco until at least summer found a path at least partway home on Thursday.

Tessa Mastis, 38, a hairdresser who splits her time between Portland and Sacramento was halfway through a two-week vacation with friends from Oregon and Washington when Morocco suddenly shut down. Mastis told CBS13 on Wednesday the US Embassy there advised the group to find an apartment in Morocco and prepare to live there for the next three months. All of them have jobs and families and were desperate to get home.

“I have a grandmother in Sacramento with lung and heart disease and I’m worried I might not ever see her again,” Mastis said. “It’s really challenging at this moment to stay positive.”

The British government arranged 100 “exceptional” flights to be allowed despite the Moroccan travel ban. Mastis and her friends waited for 13 hours at the airport in Marrakech and finally caught a flight to London’s Stansted airport which arrived Thursday night.

“We have a flight to JFK tomorrow morning as far as I know,” Mastis said in a text message. “But it’s unclear if (UK) borders are closing tonight or Monday. If borders close they’ll cancel our flights again. Back to uncertainty but closer to home. Going through customs, I’ll keep everyone posted as soon as I can. Send us good wishes.”