



ELK GROVE (CBS13) — As people are consumed in the stress surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the ones who tend to get left behind are animals.

Bruceville Pet Hospital Technician Teryn Smothers has worked in pet rescue for a number of years. In economic hardships, she has seen more owners needing financial help with vet bills or simply surrendering the animals they can no longer afford.

“A lot of the shelters are already overwhelmed as it is and then on top of that we have people surrendering and no dogs getting adopted out,” said Smothers.

June Lavine is the founder of the Friends of Elk Grove Animal Shelter, a nonprofit helping shelter-animals. Right now the Elk Grove Animal shelter is closed. Officials say they’ve been able to get some of the pets fostered out.

“With all the stress that’s going on, the last thing you need to do is lose your best friend especially due to financial concern,” said Lavine.

The Placer SPCA is also closed and recently announced it’s no longer allowing animal surrenders.

“I do anticipate it getting worse, I am worried about what happens to our local cats and dogs,” said Smothers. ”If you’re stuck at home, bored with nothing to do, there’s definitely a shelter pet that would benefit from having some time in a home with people.”