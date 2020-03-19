The coronavirus outbreak has caused disruptions to schools, businesses and events across California.
Below is a running list of postponements, closures and cancellations (keep checking back for updates):
Concerts and Tours
Cher: postponed, was scheduled for Oct. 14 at the Golden 1 Center
JoJo Siwa: postponed, was scheduled for March 22 at the Golden 1 Center
V101 Heart of Hip-Hop: postponed, was scheduled for March 28 at the Golden 1 Center
Celine Dion: postponed, was scheduled for April 7 at the Golden 1 Center
Broadway On Tour’s Bandstand: Cancelled April 7-12 tour run at Memorial Auditorium
Michelle Obama: postponed, was scheduled April 1 at the Golden 1 Center
Thom Yorke: Postponed, was scheduled for April 16 at Memorial Auditorium
Community Attractions and Events
Cal Expo: Boat & RV Show is canceled. All larger events have been postponed through the end of March.
California State Parks: All campgrounds in the state park system will be temporarily closed. Trails and beaches remain open.
Cache Creek Casino: Closing March 17
Catholic Diocese of Sacramento. Parish churches will remain open for prayer. Read more
Galt: all public buildings closed as of March 17.
Hearst Castle Tours: Suspended indefinitely effective March 16
Harrah’s Northern California: Temporarily closed beginning March 18.
Davis: Cherry Blossom Festival postponed. Davis Farmers Market will remain open but samples will not be available from vendors through at least the end of March. Picnic in the Park postponed until May 13. Picnic Day, which was scheduled for April 18, has been canceled.
Modesto: Modesto Farmers Market postponed opening day to April 2
Murphys: Irish Days canceled
Sacramento: St. Patricks’ Day Parade canceled. Shamrock’n Half Marathon postponed to the fall. Sac-Con postponed to June 7. Sacramento Beer Week has been postponed.
Stockton: 19th Annual Latina Business Conference postponed. H2O Hackathon postponed.
Tracy: Queen Nation concert postponed. Taps on Tenth postponed. Donut Dash postponed. For more click here.
The Sacramento Zoo: will be closed through the end of March
Yolo County: All Yolo County Library branches will be closed March 16th – April 5th.
Yuba City: All recreation programs will be suspended effective March 16-April 13.
Click here for a running list of school closures.
Ski Resorts
Bear Valley: closed March 16-19
Boreal: closed March 15-22
Heavenly: closed for season
Homewood: closed starting March 16
Kirkwood: closed for season
Mt. Rose: closed for season as of March 15
Northstar: closed for season
Sierra-at-Tahoe: suspending operations for 72 starting March 15
Soda Springs: closed March 15-22
Sugar Bowl: suspending operations indefinitely starting March 15
Squaw Alpine: suspending operations indefinitely starting March 15
Tahoe Donner: closed through March 31
Sporting Events
NBA: season suspended as of March 11
NCAA Tournament: canceled
National Hockey League: season suspended indefinitely as of March 12
Major League Baseball: spring training canceled as of March 12 and season delayed by at least 2 weeks
Major League Soccer and United Soccer League: operations shut for 30 days
CIF State Basketball Championship: canceled
All Sacramento State spring sports have been canceled through the end of the academic year.
Theme Parks, Museums, Zoos, Malls
Arden Fair Mall is closed until further notice.
Disneyland, California Adventure: closing starting March 14 through end of the month
Micke Grove Zoo in Lodi to temporarily close through March 31.
Roseville Galleria will close the temporarily close the majority of its operations. Some retailers may still be open so that “essential” retail remains in operation for customers.
Six Flags Discovery Kingdom: closing March 13 through the end of the month
Sacramento Zoo closed through the end of March
Sacramento Children’s Museum: temporarily closed as of March 16
Fairytale Town: closed through March 31
Vacaville Premium Outlets & Folsom Premium Outlets will close temporarily from 7 p.m. local time Thursday (3/19) and will reopen on March 29.