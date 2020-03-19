



(CNN) — Nickelodeon has launched a site filled with (free) tips, ideas, and video content to keep kids busy at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

The channel launched #KidsTogether, which uses popular characters and talent from its shows to address what’s going on across the globe. “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Blue’s Clues & You!,” “Henry Danger,” “Bubble Guppies” and “The Casagrandes” are all featured.

The new content provides “kid-appropriate, kid-directed” information using original short-form videos, downloadable activities and social content. It can all be found on NickHelps.com.

Staying indoors doesn't mean you have to be alone. Let's be #KidsTogether pic.twitter.com/gLyqZ9hd1u — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 18, 2020

Videos and pictures include SpongeBob practicing social distancing, the Bubble Guppies demonstrating proper hand-washing techniques, and Chickaletta and the PAW Patrol showcasing awesome dance moves to promote physical activity.

There will also be ideas for off-screen activities and games to help families play and learn together while stuck inside.

The network is also offering Noggin, their learning service for preschoolers, for free for three months starting next week. Noggin offers interactive learning games and ebooks.

