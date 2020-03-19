SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Fire damaged a Victorian-style home in Sacramento on Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the three-story home in the 500 Block of 9th Street in the Alkali Flat area around 6:46 a.m. for what appeared to be an exterior fire on the first floor, according to a tweet from the Sacramento Fire Department.

🚨Incident Info: a 3 story Victorian style residence on the 500 Block of 9th Street had what appears to be an exterior fire on the 1st floor. No one was injured as all residents made it safely. Incident time : 6:46AM. @TheCityofSac pic.twitter.com/bOoyLXba7l — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) March 19, 2020

No one was injured; all residents inside the home at the time made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is likely under investigation.