



SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered the state’s 40 million residents to stay at home, restricting non-essential movements to control the spread of the coronavirus that threatens to overwhelm the state’s medical system.

Most businesses and business venues such as indoor malls will be closed to the public. According to state health officials, they include dine-in restaurants; bars, nightclubs and other entertainment places where people gather, along with gyms and fitness studios. Convention centers and public events are also out of bounds.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus In California: Governor Announces Statewide Stay At Home Order

So what is still open? Businesses that provide essential services.

They include grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, pharmacies and other health care providers, news outlets, banks and laundromats.

Restaurants can still provide take-out food and make deliveries. Businesses involved in construction and “essential infrastructure” such as plumbers, electricians, gas stations, auto repair shops and hardware stores also are exempt.

Public transportation and utilities will continue to provide service.

And as you stay at home, what can you still do during this time?

You can leave home to get food, prescriptions and health care, care for a friend or relative. You’re also allowed to walk the dog and exercise outside including walking, running or hiking. When people do go out, they should practice social distancing.

You can learn more about the order on the California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response website.