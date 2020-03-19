



El DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Some communities have been reluctant to implement safety precautions the Governor and health officials are asking for.

The Governor issued a “stay at home” for the entire state on Thursday, but how it’s unclear how it will be enforced.

In Placerville, some restaurants are still serving people in house, despite requests from El Dorado County Health Officials not to do so. The county was also reluctant to issue an official order which would allow local police to enforce the safety measures they are asking people to take.

Many people CBS13 talked to in Placerville Thursday said they felt safe from coronavirus and had no hesitation about dining in at restaurants.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus In California: Governor Announces Statewide Stay At Home Order

“It’s more like a personal thing. If you want to stay home, stay home. If you don’t, then, you know,” said Brett Tennaple.

Brett and Cathy Tennaple had just finished dinner inside a packed Italian restaurant.

“You just have to wash your hands and keep your fingers out of your nose and mouth,” Cathy Tennaple said.

Health officials remind people there’s more to it than that. Social distancing, keeping six feet in between people, is key to slowing the transmission of coronavirus.

“We’re asking everybody to do their part to protect the most vulnerable but also everyone in our society,” said Dr. Aimee Sisson, a Placer County Health Officer.

ALSO: What Is Still Open During California’s Shelter In Place?

Sisson said there are definitely cases of the coronavirus we don’t even know about right now, which is why the community needs to step up by staying home.

“In many cases, people aren’t getting tested because they think it’s just a cold or the flu or their regular seasonal allergies,” she said.

Placer and El Dorado counties did issue shelter in place directives, hoping people will do the right thing. Some people here don’t have that same faith and think police enforcement needs to happen.

“Do it, do it now!” Ellen Mechling, a Placerville resident said.