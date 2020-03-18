



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) announced Wednesday it will be closing all of its buildings.

The move comes in response to the coronavirus pandemic and will minimize customer and employee risk to the disease, the company says. The measure will shift customer business to self-service channels, online at SMUD.org and via phone channels.

The company says despite its buildings being closed to the public, all SMUD outage response levels will remain unchanged and “all functions necessary to run the power system will operate as normal.” They plan to open the buildings back up by April 17 at the soonest.

Many of SMUD’s employees will be working from home.

Board meetings have also been canceled.