MODESTO (CBS13) — Police say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in Modesto late Monday night.

The incident happened a little before 11 p.m. Modesto police say officers responded to the 1600 block of Yosemite Boulevard to investigate a reported shooting and found a man with a gunshot wound. That man was rushed to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

No other people were hurt in the shooting, police say.

Then on Tuesday night, police identified the suspect as a man from Stockton. They attempted to arrest the suspect, who reportedly ran off. He was later caught after police set up a perimeter in the area he was believed to be hiding. When he was caught, he had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Modesto police at (209) 521-4636.