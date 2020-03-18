



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Cookies, marijuana and vape cartridges are flying off the shelves at local dispensaries.

Some people are heading to places like Northstar Holistic Collective to re-up on marijuana products.

“The quarantine is starting to happen and, you know, I ran out. So I want to get it now,” Jessica Mellow said.

“I just decided to stock up on the weed just in case you guys close down,” James Sanchez said.

This dispensary said sales have hit a high over the last couple of days.

“We actually sold out of most of our products over the weekend and re-up’d most of this week,” Nick Muniz, purchasing, inventory and part retail manager at Northstar, said. “I think when we really looked down at it, it was about a 50% increase of sales.”

Northstar isn’t the only business being overloaded with customers.

Crystal Nugs, a delivery dispensary, said orders have doubled.

“It’s just been non-stop. A lot of the orders are starting as soon as we open at 8:30 and they’re going constantly by the time we close at 9,” Maisha Bahati, co-founder of Crystal Nugs, said.

Some craft breweries like Moska Brewing Company said people are pouring in to buy six-packs and growlers to take home.

“We are taking efforts to utilize online order systems to pre-sale crowlers and cans to pick up here. As well as, hopefully this week, setting up home deliveries,” Derek Gallanosa, Head Brewer, Moksa Brewing Co. said.

Businesses are focused on sanitizing and protecting from the coronavirus.

“All of our drivers are wearing gloves. We try to sanitize our products, wipe them down throughout the day,” Bahati said.

While businesses try to navigate this new normal, it’s clear there’s a vigorous demand for vices.

“One of the things that is kind of recession-proof is people love alcohol and entertainment,” Gallanosa said.

“Everybody has their own way of doing stuff. I’d rather err on the side of precaution,” Mellow said.

“I think just the panic factor of it all encourages people to buy it more,” Muniz said

The dispensaries said they don’t plan to temporarily close at this time. Moksa said it is following Governor Gavin Newsom’s recommendations by shutting down their taproom for customers.