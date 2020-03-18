



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One day after predicting most schools will be closed through the academic year, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order to suspend standardized tests.

The executive order waives this year’s statewide testing for more than 6 million California students, though it still needs federal approval.

“This time is stressful enough for students, families and educators without the additional burden of annual testing,” said Governor Newsom in a press release. “This is an unprecedented time, and our main focus is on supporting the mental and socioemotional health of students while continuing to provide educational opportunities such as distance learning.”

Many districts are working to support their students during extended closures. For example, in West Sacramento, the Washington Unified School district is providing education packets for students that are available for pickup at schools and online.

