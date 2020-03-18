SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Make-A-Wish program says wishes for 150 kids have been postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citing the health and safety to families and partners, Make-A-Wish Northeastern & Central California and Northern Nevada announced in an email statement Wednesday they would be postponing travel in the wake of COVID-19 uncertainty. On average, 77 percent of wishes involve air travel. They’ve also postponed those wishes that involve large gatherings until further notice.

“We know of the 350 wishes we had planned to grant in our chapter over the next 200 days, we are forced to postpone 150 at this point in time,” said President & CEO Jennifer Stolo. “And we know that unfortunately, that number can increase daily,” she added. Nationwide, 970 wishes were immediately impacted with 30 more wishes estimated to be postponed each day.

The organization says it will continue to monitor public health and government organizations as it decides when to resume filling all of its wishes.