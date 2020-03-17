Menu
Intro to Irish Dancing
It's St. Patrick's Day and right now, there's really not much people can do to celebrate the holiday. But, Sabrina is hoping to bring the holiday spirit and celebration into people's homes with the students at McKeever School of Irish Dance!
3 hours ago
Lip Sync Battle: Courtney
Courtney is taking her turn for the Good Day lip sync battle!
3 hours ago
Kid-Friendly Recipes
Lori is in Linden with Elisabeth Watkins, the Farm Girl Chef, who is showing parents kid-friendly recipes!
3 hours ago
Act of Kindness
Sabrina is with Zayn Silmi, Founder of TPOS, for the CommUNITY by TPOS, which is offering their new flagship store in Sacramento to become a location for the community and businesses to come together. They will also be taking donations of food, water, blankets, flashlights, etc. They will be giving the donations to local organizations who may need them.
4 hours ago
Lip Sync Battle: Julissa
Julissa is taking her turn on the stage for the Good Day lip sync battle!
4 hours ago
Tuesday's Show Info (3/17/20)
Monday's Show Info (3/16/20)
Sunday's Show Info (3/15/20)
Saturday's Show Info (3/14/20)
Friday's Show Info (3/13/20)
Tom Brady Says Goodbye To Patriots, Thanking Belichick And Kraft
March 17, 2020 at 6:15 am
Tom Brady