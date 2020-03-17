Intro to Irish DancingIt's St. Patrick's Day and right now, there's really not much people can do to celebrate the holiday. But, Sabrina is hoping to bring the holiday spirit and celebration into people's homes with the students at McKeever School of Irish Dance!

3 hours ago

Lip Sync Battle: CourtneyCourtney is taking her turn for the Good Day lip sync battle!

3 hours ago

Kid-Friendly RecipesLori is in Linden with Elisabeth Watkins, the Farm Girl Chef, who is showing parents kid-friendly recipes!

3 hours ago

Act of KindnessSabrina is with Zayn Silmi, Founder of TPOS, for the CommUNITY by TPOS, which is offering their new flagship store in Sacramento to become a location for the community and businesses to come together. They will also be taking donations of food, water, blankets, flashlights, etc. They will be giving the donations to local organizations who may need them.

4 hours ago

Lip Sync Battle: JulissaJulissa is taking her turn on the stage for the Good Day lip sync battle!

4 hours ago