



Looking to sample the best coffee around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable coffee outlets in Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. House Of Shaw Espresso Cafe

photo: don d./yelp

Topping the list is House of Shaw Espresso Cafe. Located at 227 Dorris Place in the University, the spot to score coffee, tea, bagels and sandwiches is the highest-rated inexpensive coffee spot in Stockton, boasting 4.5 stars out of 155 reviews on Yelp.

Mallory J. noted, “My favorite spot in Stockton to enjoy a light lunch and cup of coffee with my mom. The service is warm and the food and coffee are so yummy.”

2. Empresso Coffeehouse

photo: allen l./yelp

Empresso Coffeehouse, located at 1231 W. March Lane, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable internet cafe, which offers coffee, tea, sandwiches and more, four stars out of 164 reviews.

Yelper Antonio D. M., who reviewed Empresso Coffeehouse on Dec. 26, wrote, “One of my top locally owned coffee spots in town. Great tasting lattes and made-to-order food. Heavy college crowd and friendly quick service.”

3. Tea Daze

Photo: Dorothy T./Yelp

Tea Daze, a spot to score bubble tea, coffee and tea in Weberstown, is another inexpensive go-to, with four stars out of 129 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4343 Pacific Ave., Suite C2 to see for yourself.

Yelper Jessalyn P. wrote, “Beyond your typical tea selections, they offer an eclectic menu that separates itself from the rest. Drinks can be customized by the level of ice, sweetness and milk substitute.”

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.