



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Health officials urge people to stay home as much as possible, and now Sacramento County inmates might get the same opportunity.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is considering early release for inmates who have less than 30 days left in their sentences to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, a superior court judge issued an order that gives the sheriff the power to do this, but the sheriff may choose not to. Discussions are ongoing.

Inside the Sacramento County Jail, visitation has already been suspended until the end of the month for the sake of public health.

“We’re helping the virus, in fact, if we’re keeping these people in these disgusting conditions,” said Deion Seruelo.

A few people CBS13 talked to in Sacramento said they could see value in early release.

“I don’t have a problem with it, it makes sense. If they’re trying to make room, prevent overcrowding,” said Colin Waters.

According to an LA Times report, the Los Angeles County Sheriff has already started releasing inmates to try and stop the spread of the virus. The department is also cutting down on the number of people they take into custody.

If Sacramento County chooses to do the same, people hope the inmates have somewhere to go.

“I think if they have homes that should definitely be a factor. I think if they don’t have homes than where would they go?“ said Jessica Jarrety.