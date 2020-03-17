



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento City Council established a temporary moratorium on tenant evictions on Tuesday to help residents impacted by the coronavirus.

Additionally, as part of the ban on evictions, the city included a temporary waive on penalities on delinquent utility charges.

This comes hours after Sacramento County Public Health officials directed all county residents to stay home as much as possible.

Only trips to “essential” sites are excluded. Those sites include doctor’s offices, grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, banks, and businesses that provide food, shelter, social services and other necessities of life.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg urged residents to follow the directives.

“A directive is an order by another name, and it’s crucial that we all follow it,” Steinberg tweeted. “We need to stay home so we can flatten this coronavirus infection curve and prevent our healthcare system from being overwhelmed.”

