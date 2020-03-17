



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento State University is encouraging students living at the school’s residence halls to leave amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The move comes as other schools, like the University of the Pacific in Stockton, have also asked students living on campus to leave. UOP officials have said some students are being allowed to stay if they don’t have other options.

Sac State officials say they are encouraging people living at residence halls to try and find other housing options due to the social distancing recommendations over COVID-19.

School officials stressed, however, that on-campus housing is scheduled to stay open through the end of the semester.

Classes at all major colleges in Northern California, including Sac State and UC Davis, have been moved online.

While known as a “commuter school,” where the majority of students drive to class, Sac State has in recent years increased the number of students living in on-campus housing.