



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The coronavirus outbreak is forcing many Californians indoors for the time being, leaving some feeling helpless.

Here are some ways to help your community during this uncertain time:

Volunteer With Meals On Wheels

The state has directed all residents over the age of 65 to stay indoors, and the Governor is asking those vulnerable seniors to get their meals delivered to their homes, urging them to contact their local Meals on Wheels organization. Find your local Meals on Wheels here for more information on volunteering and donations.

Donate To Your Local Food Bank or Volunteer

Food Banks are also in need at this time as they work to provide food to many people. You can donate non-perishables to your local food bank or volunteer to help pack and sort food. Find your local food bank here.

Support Nonprofits

Non-profits helping vulnerable communities need your help. Find a fund to donate to nonprofits in your area here.

Check On Your Self-Isolating Neighbors

Check on your neighbors who are self-isolating over the phone, social media, or through the door to ensure social distancing.

Create Hygiene Kits

Put together hygiene kits with items such as soap, a toothbrush and toothpaste, tissues, etc. that can be donated to a local shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

Donate Blood

Healthy, eligible donors are encouraged to donate blood to ensure there’s enough blood on the shelves for those who need it most. You can find blood donation centers and drives here.

Information provided by the Governor’s Office of California Volunteers.