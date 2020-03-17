SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Old Spaghetti Factory has become the latest restaurant to decide to close temporarily amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The chain decided to temporarily suspend operations at all of its U.S. restaurants for at least two weeks starting on Wednesday.

No cases of COVID-19 have been reported at any of Old Spaghetti Factory’s locations, the chain notes.

In California and some other states, restaurants and bars have been given directives to close or severely limit their seating areas in the name of social distancing. Some restaurants have decided to close in light of those directives, while others have moved to a take-out only style service.

Old Spaghetti Factory’s temporary shutter affects four restaurants in the area: Arden Arcade, Downtown Sacramento, Rancho Cordova and Roseville.