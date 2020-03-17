SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Following in a wave of closures because of the coronavirus outbreak, Hyatt Regency Sacramento announced Tuesday it is temporarily closing until May.

The closure will be effective from March 18 to May 10. All confirmed events and reservations during this closure will be canceled and the hotel will not take any new reservations.

The hotel said there will not be any penalties for the cancellations and all deposits or prepayments will be refunded.

