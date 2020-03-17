



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The coronavirus crisis has prompted weekly newspaper Sacramento News & Review to suspend print publication.

In a post on their website Tuesday, SN&R President Jeff vonKaenel said: “The coronavirus-related shutdowns, postponements and cancellations are having a huge impact on these advertisers and our local economy.”

Many businesses have been forced to cut their advertising with the newspaper, forcing the paper to suspend print publication and lay off nearly all of their staff.

VonKaenel said advertising revenue has decreased over the years as businesses move to online advertising, creating a deficit that the paper can no longer cover.

After this week’s issue of SN&R, some of the staff will continue to write and update stories on their website.

The publication asked for the community’s help to keep them afloat and has set up a donation page on their website.