The Faith Presbyterian Church on Florin Road says five of its members have tested positive, including a substitute teacher who died on Sunday.

Church leaders say others are awaiting test results and the church has now moved their services online.

Other churches in the area are making changes amid the coronavirus. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Stockton has canceled mass until further notice over coronavirus concerns.

With the directive, Catholics in the diocese’s area now don’t have the obligation to attend Sunday mass. In the neighboring Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento, services went on as normal on Sunday with some extra precautions. No directive to outright cancel mass has been given out by the Sacramento diocese as of Tuesday, but the bishop did grant parishioners dispensation from attending mass on Sunday.