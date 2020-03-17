AUBURN (CBS13) — Deputies have arrested two men and seized a stash of assault weapons after serving a search warrant at a home in Auburn.

The incident happened last week. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, detectives served a search warrant a home along the 10000 block of Mt. Vernon Road and found meth, heroin and several assault weapons inside.

As a result, two men – Philip Hawkins and Karl Nylander – were arrested.

Hawkins is facing charges of transporting and selling a controlled substance, illegally possessing an assault weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Nylander is facing charges of illegally possessing an assault weapon and storing a firearm that can be accessed by a child.

Both men have been booked into jail, with Nylander being ineligible for bail. Hawkins’ bail has been set at $250,000.