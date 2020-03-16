VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A man is under arrest after police say they found him in Vacaville with a car reported stolen out of Southern California.

The arrest happened early Sunday afternoon after officers spotted the car along Alamo Drive and Davis Street. Vacaville police say the car had been stolen from a dealership in Southern California, so a high-risk stop was initiated by multiple officers.

Traffic was detoured for safety purposes and officers gave the driver inside commands.

Officers say the driver, identified as 33-year-old Fairfield resident Garrett Freitas, complied and was safely taken into custody.

Freitas has a felony warrant for his arrest out of SoCal on larceny and possession of a stolen vehicle charges, police soon found. He was booked into Solano County Jail.