



STOCKTON (CBS13) – Empty walkways, quads and buildings at the University of the Pacific are causing students stress.

Many who live on campus are now planning to move-out.

“They have to be out by Wednesday, so like 3 days of moving out is not enough time. So there are definitely students out there scrambling,” said senior Romalyn Elew.

The university is only staying open for some students who have no other options following growing concerns over the coronavirus.

International students who can’t return home, students who rely on campus as their permanent year-round home, and those with compromised immune systems who would risk their own health and safety by leaving, may be able to stay pending approval from the school.

The sudden notice to leave caught Jasmine Melendez off guard.

“It’s just packing everything up. Like this was really sudden, so we are just trying to get everything as quickly as possible since we have to leave by Wednesday,” she said.

In a notice to students, the university outlined its decision to close the campus, stating the university would not be able to provide the level of medical attention and service needed to students if a significant outbreak occurred on campus.

Stacey Westlake is helping her daughter move back home.

“So we packed up this morning. My husband took a carload back to Sacramento,” she said. “She understands. She’s not happy to have summer start early essentially even though they will be moving to an online platform.”

Even with moving to online classes, students worry about finishing school on time.

“I don’t even know if we are going to be graduating or having a graduation ceremony,” Elew said.

Below is the letter sent to Pacific students: