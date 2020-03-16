LINCOLN (CBS13) — Thunder Valley Casino Resort remains open, but officials say they’ve implemented a number of measures to enforce social distancing over coronavirus concerns.

The resort notes that it has not experienced any reported cases of the coronavirus.

Still, after the directive from California Gov. Gavin Newson, Thunder Valley has started to limit large gatherings.

As part of their efforts, Thunder Valley has postponed all concerts scheduled through March – which includes the upcoming Thunder from Down Under, Queen Nation and Maria Cordero shows.

The buffet has also been closed as it often attracts more than 250 guests and employees.

Increased spacing between tables in the bingo room and reduced seating in other game rooms is also being enforced.

Thunder Valley’s measures comes as some casinos in Las Vegas have decided to go dark amid the coronavirus pandemic. Both MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts announced on Monday that they would be closing as of March 17.