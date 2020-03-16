



Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hair salons in Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for a new hairstyle.

Looking to catch up on the latest trending spots? There’s no time like the present, since consumer spending at health and beauty businesses tends to climb in March in the Stockton area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customer feedback. Daily spending per business at Stockton-area health and beauty businesses last year rose by 15% in March over the month before.

1. Pomp Salon

Photo: courtney n./Yelp

First on the list is Pomp Salon. Located at 349 Lincoln Center, the hair salon is the highest-rated hair salon in Stockton, boasting 4.5 stars out of 248 reviews on Yelp.

2. Exclusive Beauty Salon

Photo: heather c./Yelp

Next up is Weberstown’s Exclusive Beauty Salon, situated at 4343 Pacific Ave. East, Suite E1. With 4.5 stars out of 197 reviews on Yelp, the hair salon has proved to be a local favorite.

3. JC Salon Studio

Photo: jessica c./yelp

JC Salon Studio, located at 941 Willora Road, Suite A, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the hair salon, hair removal and eyelash service spot five stars out of 26 reviews.

4. The Avenue Salon

photo: kelsey t./yelp

The Avenue Salon, a hair salon, nail salon and waxing spot in the University, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 72 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1800 Pacific Ave. to see for yourself.

