



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A substitute teacher for Sacramento City Unified School District has died from complications of the coronavirus, district officials confirmed Monday.

The identity of the teacher has not yet been released. This is the second death in Sacramento County. Public Health officials said both individuals who died from complications of COVID-19 were older than 70 and had underlying health conditions.

The instructor, who also was a temporary volunteer, worked at Sutterville Elementary School in February.

“We lost a fellow educator” Sacramento City Teachers Association President David David Fisher said. “This person was a dedicated educator who has given their all and came back even after retirement to help out in the classroom.”

READ: Coronavirus In California: Governor Directs Gyms, Bars, Restaurants To Close

Neighbors around the school are concerned with the death and worry for students who may have been exposed.

“It’s a scary situation when all of a sudden it comes,” neighbor Daniel Triano said. “You just don’t think about that type of stuff until it actually hits you right here right across from you.”

The first coronavirus death in Sacramento County was a resident at an assisted living home in Elk Grove.

There are currently 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sacramento County.

All schools in the Sacramento City Unified district are closed for two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Sacramento City Teachers union is now asking for the closure to be extended.

“We are concerned because we have around 600 educators who are in the age group which is more vulnerable,” Fisher said.