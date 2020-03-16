



WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Stockpiling toilet paper, water, and paper towels has left some people with a lot and other people with not enough.

In an effort to stop people from hoarding, a number of major stores including Target, Walmart and Raley’s will be limiting the number of certain grocery items you’re allowed to purchase. Some of the groceries that will be regulated are water, toilet paper, milk, and eggs.

READ: Coronavirus In California: Governor Directs Gyms, Bars, Restaurants To Close

Raley’s says they are doing their best to keep their shelves stocked.

In a press conference Monday evening, Governor Newsom said grocery stores and charitable food donations centers will be allowed to stay open and fully operational. Stores are encouraged to utilize outdoor pickup or delivery options as much as possible. Meanwhile, bars and restaurants were directed to close and only offer to-go options.

There’s not an exact science to keeping stores full, but the truck drivers delivering the groceries are doing their best to help with the empty shelves

“They know they’re fueling our economy and supplying the toilet paper that is in such hot demand right now,” Sacramento 49er Travel Plaza President Tristen Griffith said.

Drivers who rest at the 49er Truck Stop are being extra careful so they can stay healthy and stay behind the wheel to get goods where they need to go.

“We tell each other just be cautious about where you’re going and what you’re picking up,” driver John Brown said.