



In order to help contain the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus, Sacramento’s Tower Cafe will temporarily close.

On Sunday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom held a news conference and asked all bars, wineries, nightclubs, and brewpubs to temporarily close to slow the transmission of COVID-19. He also urged restaurants to reduce their occupancy by half to keep people farther away from each other.

In response to the Instead of reducing its customer count, Tower Cafe has decided to shut down.

The restaurant’s owner, James Seyman, posted a statement about the closure on the restaurant’s Facebook page. It reads:

“We are truly sorry for having to close temporarily during this time of crisis, but we believe it is in the best interest and safety of the public at large and our own staff to do so. Our hearts go out to all those here and around the world that have suffered and continue to suffer the loss of loved ones. We hope all of this can end soon. Please be safe. Stay well. We hope to see you again. Good will to all.”

Seyman didn’t say when the restaurant would re-open.

Founded on Earth Day 1990, Tower Cafe is a “worldy fusion eatery…with the intent of bringing the hearts, minds and appetites of the city’s diverse population under one roof,” the restaurant’s website reads.