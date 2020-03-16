



MANTECA (CBS13) – In an effort to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, the City of Manteca recommended Monday night that all residents shelter in place.

This comes hours after six Bay Area counties were ordered to “shelter in place” until early April. The order applies to all residents in the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco. The six counties are home to more than 6.7 million people. Napa, Solano and Sonoma were not immediately included in the order.

Manteca city officials released the following statement Monday night:

“In an effort to fight the spread of COVID 19 the City is recommending all residents shelter in place. We are recommending individuals avoid all gatherings except to seek medical attention, get food, or to care for a friend or relative. It is important for individuals to remain home as much as possible. We understand that this is a challenging situation and we will continue to update residents with more information as the situation evolves.”

Additionally, the city announced it is closing the city hall. Essential services including emergency response and waste services will continue during the shelter in place.