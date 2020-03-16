



Kids dreading an upcoming trip to the dentist’s chair can breathe a sigh of relief after dental offices up and down the state have closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement issued Monday, the California Dental Association (CDA) requested that all California dentists voluntarily suspend nonessential or non-urgent dental care for the next two weeks days.

The CDA says as health care professionals, dentists have a role to play in “flattening the curve” and following public health advice to help limit infections and slow the spread of the virus. The closure will also help preserve the limited supply of “personal protective equipment critical for emergency dental care and frontline health care personnel responding to the pandemic.”

The organization says it will advocate on behalf of California dentists for economic relief packages.

The association expects that dentists will continue to be available for emergency care and services.