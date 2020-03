SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Comcast says it will be offering free WiFi for everyone across the country amid the coronavirus outbreak.

People who want to connect to the WiFi need to be near an Xfinity WiFi hotspot. But anyone who wants to connect, including non-Xfinity subscribers, can connect for free.

Along with the free WiFi, Comcast says they’re also hitting pause on their data plan limit.

The new policy will be in effect for at least the next 60 days.