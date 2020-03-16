



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities want people to stay in their homes to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but what will the homeless do?

On Monday, Governor Newsom said the is working to move the homeless into motels and hotels.

Newsom said the state has secured two hotels in the Oakland area and is talking with 900 others about possibly converting them into shelters. He’s also securing 450 travel trailers around the state for shelter.

The state issued the following guidelines for homeless assistance providers.

As of Monday evening, there were 392 reported COVID-19 cases in California and eight deaths. Newsom said one of those deaths was a homeless person in Santa Clara County.

