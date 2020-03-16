SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A crash involving multiple vehicles, including an RT bus, had northbound Business 80 blocked Monday morning.

The scene is between Arden Way and Exposition Boulevard.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but about 10 vehicles were involved.

No serious injuries were reported.

Crews are cleaning up the scene and have since reopened the roadway.

With the rain coming down hard in some spots on Monday morning across Northern California, drivers should take it slow and leave extra time to get to their destinations.