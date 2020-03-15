TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE (CBS13) – Travis Air Force Base officials announced Sunday that they are monitoring two positive cases of coronavirus involving an active-duty airman and a dependent of a service member.

Officials said the positive tests were confirmed through samples sent to the Department of Defense.

Travis AFB said are currently in isolation at their residences off-base and that county health officials have been notified of the situation and have already begun tracking down others who may have been exposed. The base said military health professionals are also conducting an investigation into other personnel who may have been exposed.

“We are coordinating closely with our Team Travis and local county medical professionals to provide important care to the Airman and family member,” said Col. Jeffrey Nelson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander. “My leadership team and I are committed to the continued safety of our entire community and actively engaged and monitoring this evolving situation. We will continue working together with on- and off-base health care agencies to mitigate the effects of this virus and provide pertinent updates as timely as possible.”