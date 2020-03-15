



– An Elk Grove senior assisted living facility that was home to the first coronavirus casualty in Sacramento County has announced a second confirmed positive case of COVID-19.

Carlton Senior Living issued an update on their website Sunday detailing that several residents were tested for coronavirus over the past week with one test coming back positive.

“The affected resident is remaining in their apartment isolated from other residents and is being monitored 24/7,” the update said. “Additionally, we have put in place rigorous measures to prevent staff transmission from any case involving COVID-19.”

The facility said that all residents will soon be receiving a public health order requiring them all to stay in their apartments for the time being.

Recently, a Carlton resident in their 90s was confirmed as the third coronavirus patient to die in California – and the first in Sacramento County.

Officials said the resident had a prior underlying health condition and was treated at a local hospital, where they then passed away last Tuesday evening.

Carlton said public health officials will monitor the new case closely and adjust any safety protocols within the community as needed.