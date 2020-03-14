GOLD RUN (CBS13) – The people in Gold Run are striking a different kind of gold with a large amount of white snow heading up the mountain.

Guy Graham, the owner of the Hitch and Post in Gold Run, said he is glad fresh powder has arrived.

“We’re finally getting it. We’ve been waiting for it for a while,” Graham said. “We were hoping March would bring something. We haven’t had anything in over 40 something days.”

But not everyone was glad to see the snow creep back on the roadways of I-80.

“It was going good. I’m not used to coming up through the snow,” Cameron Poland, traveling from Sacramento, said. “But it’s coming down really hard.”

Semi-truck drivers like Robert Ferraro told CBS13 he’s waiting for the snow to let up for his own safety.

“I just don’t want to become a statistic of Donner,” Ferraro said. “You know, I mean it’s just the way it is out here. We got food in the truck.”

Graham said he had a good amount of customers before the snow came down, saying they were trying to beat the downpour.

Now, drivers who head up the snow are not only having to fight the weather. Once again, the coronavirus is having an impact; shutting down lodges.

“They’ve got all disappointed with the lodges closing down. And so, I’m sure everybody is trying to get back down the hill because tomorrow is supposed to be stronger,” Graham said.

If you or any of your relatives plan on heading the hill to get a taste of the fresh snow, please pay attention to the chain control alerts issues by CalTrans.