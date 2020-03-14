SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two California senators are introducing new legislation aimed to prevent small businesses from being evicted due to non-payment of rent during the coronavirus outbreak.

Senators Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach) said they are introducing emergency legislation so small businesses at risk can safely close to help fight against the spread of COVID-19.

The new legislation will assure those small businesses will be able to reopen once the emergency ends.

“This will also help businesses focus first and foremost on supporting employees and payroll, instead of focusing on rent,” the senators said in a statement. “Prohibiting commercial evictions of small businesses during this health emergency will protect small businesses, protect workers, protect our economy, and protect public health by removing the fear that closing down will result in permanent loss of a business’s commercial space.”

Wiener and Gonzalez are now calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to issue an executive order to put this new law into effect.